Flagler embracing Baylor leadership role at point guard for No. 17 Bears

Adam Flagler is a major success story in anybody’s book.

A key player off the bench for Baylor’s 2021 national championship team, Flagler is now a fifth-year senior leader who is highly respected by his teammates and puts up stats that any college basketball player would envy.

Off the court, Flagler will graduate with a degree in health science studies in May, and plans to become an orthopedic surgeon down the road.

But in the back of his mind, he’s still that underdog who got just one Division I scholarship offer out of Duluth ( Ga.) High School.

“It definitely drives me,” Flagler said. “Being able to see a lot of guys in my class who were higher than me, it definitely motivates me. My parents in general always told me it doesn’t matter right now, but you continue to work and eventually it’s going to show. It’s really a process, a grind, just a marathon at the end of the day, so if you continue to work and work, eventually you’re going to get where you want to be.”

That one scholarship offer was from Presbyterian College, a small liberal arts school in Clinton, S.C. Flagler made the most of his only season there in 2018-19, earning Big South Conference freshman of the year after averaging 15.9 points, including a 29-point outburst against UCLA and a 20-point performance against Marquette.

Flagler’s shooting range and ability to play his best basketball against premier teams caught the eye of Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff after Flagler entered the transfer portal.

Flagler has improved and expanded his game in each of the last three seasons for the Bears. After playing shooting guard his first two seasons, Flagler has flourished at point guard this season for a 15-5 Baylor squad that’s the hottest in the Big 12 with five straight wins heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Arkansas at the Ferrell Center in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Flagler’s name appears across the Big 12’s statistical categories as he ranks eighth in the league with a 16.1 scoring average, second with a 43.6 3-point percentage, third with 5.1 assists per game, and fifth with an 82.1 free throw percentage.

With James Akinjo gone from last year’s Big 12 co-championship team, the No. 17 Bears needed Flagler to step up at point guard and play a big senior leadership role. And that’s exactly what he’s done.

“Basketball-wise, you see how he’s always been a great teammate and supported one another and made the right pass, the right play,” Drew said. “But being someone who played predominantly off the ball in the beginning to now on the ball, he’s done a really great job with that transition. He’s a natural scorer, but it’s different when some games he might not have that many shot attempts but he’s running the show and distributing and having a good game.”

Mentored by former Baylor All-America guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, Flagler embraces the leadership role he’s been given at point guard.

“It’s been real fun just stepping in,” Flagler said. “It’s super exciting growing in my relationship with Coach Drew and being a senior that guys can look up to. My work ethic has always been up to par, so being able to lead by example and also being vocal out there has been special.”

Flagler is no longer a wispy sophomore whose biggest attribute was burying 3-point shots. A great deal of work in the weight room has made Flagler a chiseled 6-3 and 185 pounds, allowing him to take on big guys in the paint on drives to the basket as well as manning up defensively to the most physical guards.

Flagler’s 26 steals rank second on the team and he’s not afraid to hit the boards as he’s averaged 2.5 rebounds.

“Just continuing to working on my body, and all aspects of my game, finishing around the rim and ballhandling, positioning with my body, I’m still growing and maturing with that,” Flagler said. “I’ve worked so hard to gain weight and get stronger. It’s helped me tremendously with standing my ground. I feel like I’ve always had a good upper body posture, but growing with my arms and my shoulders has been huge, especially with our defense we use our chest a lot to keep guys in front of you.”

As much as anything, Flagler likes mentoring younger Baylor guards like Keyonte George and Langston Love. That’s what a leader does, and Flagler feels like he’s got the experience and open personality to fit that role.

“I think age is really a number for me because I feel like I’ve always been one of the older guys, spiritually and mentally,” Flagler said. “So stepping into this role is really comfortable to me and I’m glad I’m somebody they can look up to and come to whenever they want on and off the court. I take pride in it. I really enjoy it.”

Flagler remembers how veterans like Butler and Mitchell showed him what it took to play point guard at an elite level, and he wants to pass that down to players coming into the program.

“Being able to play alongside them and seeing how they carry themselves and controlling the game, and having a feel for the game, when to take shots and when to give my teammates the ball,” Flagler said. “Having a feeling when the guys may need the ball, and just being very cerebral out there is huge being a point guard. Being able to play with Davion and Jared and seeing just how much of a killer they were has helped prepare me for these moments.”

The younger Baylor guards like seeking out Flagler for advice because they know how hard he’s worked to become a starter and can gain from his knowledge.

“I always go to Adam or even Flo (Thamba) when I need some help,” Love said. “These guys have been here and they know the ins and outs of the program. So they’re leaders on our team. Adam just says everybody’s time is going to come, and you just got to be patient and wait for everybody’s opportunity to come. When it comes, you’ve got to seize the moment.”

When Flagler arrived at Baylor in 2019, he quickly learned that he needed to develop in a lot of ways to contribute to a powerhouse program. Yes, he could shoot. But he needed to get stronger at taking the ball to the basket and become a better defensive player.

Flagler was among the last of a now extinct breed in college basketball. Division I transfer players were required to redshirt for a season before the NCAA granted immediate eligibility in 2021.

But Flagler was glad he redshirted because it allowed him to improve his all-around game as he played against some of the best guards in college basketball in Baylor’s practices.

“It helped me tremendously being able to play against Davion, Jared, Devonte Bandoo and MaCio Teague every day and learning the system,” Flagler said. “The reason I was able to step in and make such an impact my first year was because I could see and study the things people can’t really and see and study being throwing into the fire like that. Just being able to adjust to this level, Big 12 play, and school as well.”

Trying to score against Mitchell, the 2020-21 national defensive player of the year, was especially challenging. Nobody played more physical than Mitchell, and Flagler walked away from a lot of practices feeling like he’d been in a 15-round boxing match.

A lottery pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2021, Mitchell still takes time to give Flagler pointers.

“He’s gifted, everybody knows when you see him out there,” Flagler said. “I try to take as many pointers as I can. Some of the things he does, you’re like ‘Wow.’ I didn’t open my eyes to see how special defense was until I was around him and the pride and enjoyment he took in it.”

Though Flagler wasn’t a star for the 2021 national championship team, he was certainly a key contributor off the bench as he averaged 9.1 points while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range and 87.2 percent from the free throw line.

In Baylor’s 62-51 win over Villanova in the Sweet 16, Flagler scored a team-high 16 points while draining a pair of 3-pointers. He was just as valuable in Baylor’s 86-70 win over Gonzaga in the national championship game as he buried three of four treys and scored 13 points.

With the confetti raining down at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Flagler could hardly believe he was standing at the podium along with his teammates hoisting the national championship trophy.

Just two years earlier, he was a freshman at Presbyterian trying to get some recognition.

“I always dreamed of going to March Madness, but for us to go all the way and win it all my first year, I shed so many tears on that court because I was so excited,” Flagler said. “It was like a dream come true. I just remembered the steps we took and the doubt that I had before I signed my first year to go to Presbyterian, and looking at the journey and now I’m at the top of the stage and we’re holding up a trophy. It was so surreal.”

Moving into a starting role last season, Flagler averaged 13.8 points and shot 38.7 percent for a team that repeated as Big 12 champions and earned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament speed despite a ton of injuries.

A courageous rally fell short in an overtime loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it’s given Flagler and his returning teammates motivation to advance deeper this year.

After opening the Big 12 with three straight losses, the Bears are now sizzling with five straight wins following Monday’s 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas.

“We needed to learn and continue to grow as a team and as individuals as well to understand certain things and how pivotal it is, especially in the Big 12 with one possession games,” Flagler said. “We’re constantly learning, constantly growing, but the biggest thing is staying together. I feel like with those three losses we could have deteriorated, we could have been selfish and stopped fighting. But at the end of the day, we thought about each other.”

After testing the NBA Draft waters last summer, Flagler returned to Baylor. But he’s hoping for a long career in the league while also beginning to pursue a career in medicine.

Flagler originally wanted to become a pediatrician, but now plans to become an orthopedic surgeon. His own experiences with injuries have been a factor in directing him to sports medicine. Flagler said he will begin an internship at Baylor Scott & White next week.

“I felt like God opened my eyes after my injuries last year, dealing with a broken hand, a broken finger, a sprained MCL throughout the season,” Flagler said. “It really opened my eyes how important the sports medicine side of things is, and just how important mentally and physically you have to train and put the time in to overcome injuries. It serves a better purpose if I am incorporating and being able to help someone with health and wellness at the end of the day rather than just playing basketball my whole life.”

Throughout his career, Flagler has always relied on his faith in God to navigate his journey. A major reason he came to Baylor was because he could grow in his Christian faith and play basketball in a culture that supports it.

“I’ve never been in an environment like this where they uplift you and encourage you to step out with your faith and be confident,” Flagler said. “It’s a huge platform. Basketball is big but it’s minor in comparison to the university as a whole and spreading the gospel and wanting to give God all the glory.”

BEAR FACTS — Arkansas guard Anthony Black has deep Baylor ties since his father, Terry Black, starred for the basketball team and his mother, the former Jennifer Cavelle, played soccer for the Bears. Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Razorbacks. Drew said he recruited Anthony but he chose to go to Arkansas. “Yeah, I know the family well, mom and dad are great. And Anthony is someone we’re cheering for every game except for this one. We’ve all seen Terry’s dunks. He (Anthony) definitely has those hops.”