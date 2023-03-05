Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler was named first-team all-Big 12 by the league's coaches.

Keyonte George was named second-team all-Big 12 and freshman of the year while junior guard LJ Cryer made the third team.

First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, a former longtime Baylor assistant, was named coach of the year.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earned player of the year, Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson newcomer of the year, Kansas guard Dajuan Harris defensive player of the year, Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice top sixth man and Kansas forward KJ Adams most improved player.

Joining Flagler on the first team was Wilson, Johnson, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and Texas guard Marcus Carr. George was joined on the second team by Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur, Kansas guard Gradey Dick and TCU guards Mike Miles and Damion Baugh.

Besides Cryer and Rice, the third team included Kansas guard Kevin McCullar, Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone and West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson.