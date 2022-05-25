 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flagler returning to Baylor

Baylor North Carolina

Baylor guard Adam Flagler is returning for his senior year after leading the Bears with a 13.8 scoring average last season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Senior guard Adam Flagler is returning to Baylor for the 2022-23 season after exploring the NBA Draft process.

Flagler's return will give the Bears two returning starters from last season's 27-7 team that was Big 12 co-champions with national champion Kansas. Center Flo Thamba announced earlier in the spring that he's returning for his fifth season.

Flagler led the Bears with 13.8 points per game last season while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range and averaging 3.0 assists.

He was a key player off the bench for the Bears' 2020-21 national championship team as he averaged 9.1 points and shot 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

