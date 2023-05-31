Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

All-Big 12 guard Adam Flagler has opted to stay in the NBA Draft after spending the last four years at Baylor.

However, forward Jalen Bridges has left his options open to return to Baylor after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. According to ESPN, Bridges has several offers from Australian NBL teams as part of the “Next Stars” Program.

Wednesday was the deadline for players with college eligibility remaining to withdraw from the NBA Draft. Big 12 freshman of the year Keyonte George, who averaged 15.3 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Bears, is a projected lottery pick in the June 22 draft.

“Adam leaves Baylor with a degree, national championship, and as Baylor’s all-time NCAA Tournament scoring leader,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Adam was a tremendous ambassador for Baylor basketball and we are extremely appreciative for all he’s done for our program and our university. We look forward to following him in the NBA.”

After playing one season at Presbyterian College, Flagler has been a key player for the Bears for the last three seasons after redshirting in 2019-20. He’s planning to pursue the sports medicine field.

Flagler averaged 9.1 points coming off the bench for the 2021 national championship team. Moving into a starting guard role, Flagler averaged 13.8 points and three assists in 2021-22 to earn second-team all-Big 12.

Taking over main point guard duties in 2022-23, Flagler led the Bears with 15.6 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range to earn first-team all-Big 12. He could have returned for one more season since 2020-21 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19.

After playing two seasons at West Virginia, Bridges averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds as a junior for the Bears.