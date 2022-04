Baylor junior guard Adam Flagler will explore the NBA Draft while keeping his options open to return to Baylor for his senior year, according to ESPN.

Flagler led the Bears with a 13.8 scoring average while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season as the Bears won a share of the Big 12 title with Kansas and finished 27-7.

Baylor freshman forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown and senior guard James Akinjo have declared for the NBA Draft.