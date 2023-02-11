FORT WORTH – With Big 12 preseason player of the year Mike Miles and starting center Eddie Lampkin sitting out with injuries, Baylor saw a unique opportunity to steal a road game from a fierce old rival.

But it was anything but an easy robbery.

No. 17 TCU pounded its way into the paint, repeatedly burning the No. 14 Bears for point-blank baskets. But then Baylor's Adam Flagler showed why he’s one of the most deadly guards in the country.

Scoring 18 of his season-high 28 points in the final seven minutes, Flagler rallied Baylor to a 72-68 win over the Horned Frogs before a packed, howling house of 7,055 fans at Schollmaeier Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Flagler erupted for 16 straight points during the late stretch to keep the Bears (19-6, 8-4) a game behind Texas at 9-3 in the Big 12 race. Challenging for their third straight Big 12 title, the Bears have won eight of their last nine conference games with four of those wins coming on the road.

“We felt at the end of the day it was time to buckle down, and as a team we wanted to be connected,” Flagler said. “I feel like Coach (Scott) Drew coaches for moments like this to go on the road when everybody’s against us. It just prepares us for the long haul, what we want to do when March Madness comes.”

The Bears also got a big game from guard LJ Cryer, who buried four of six 3-pointers and scored 23 points after missing the second half of Wednesday’s 82-72 win over Oklahoma with a lower leg injury.

“I know TCU had a couple guys out and Coach (Jamie) Dixon is a great coach and put them in position to win the game,” Drew said. “We all know the importance of good guard play and LJ and Adam really came through, and I thought the last eight minutes defensively we finally got a couple of stops.”

Motivation was easy for the Bears after dropping an 88-87 decision to TCU on Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center as Miles erupted for 33 points and Lampkin dominated inside with 15 points and nine rebounds. But Miles has missed the last four games with a hyperextended knee while Lampkin is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Still the Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6) overcame those injuries to open up a 56-46 lead with 9:13 remaining. With Baylor’s offense looking stagnant, it finally discovered some life with Flagler leading the charge.

After scoring 15 first-half points, Cryer started the comeback by driving for a basket before Jalen Bridges rebounded and scored. Then Flagler went on his personal 16-point run that began with a drive for a basket followed by three straight 3-pointers to lift the Bears to a 61-58 lead with 3:57 remaining.

“LJ was coming off an injury and we didn’t know what to expect,” Drew said. “Guys did a great job finding him and setting good screens for him. Adam does a great job when guys get hot making sure they get opportunities. That’s why he gave us a great lift and Adam gave us a great lift down the stretch.”

The Horned Frogs fought back as Damion Baugh drove inside for a basket and then spotted JaKobe Coles inside for a layup to give TCU a 62-61 lead with 2:58 remaining. Baugh delivered a superb all-around game with 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while Coles contributed 15 points and five boards off the bench.

But Flagler drew a foul from Coles on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws. With a short jumper, Flagler opened up a 66-62 lead with 1:54 remaining.

Baylor’s confidence and inspiration clearly showed when Cryer rebounded Flagler’s missed 3-pointer and then fired a pass to Langston Love for a layup to take a 68-62 lead with 1:01 remaining.

But with a chance to stretch Baylor’s lead even more, Love missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation.

Baugh drove for a basket and drew a foul but missed his free throw attempt. Shahada Wells rebounded for the Horned Frogs and Baugh scored again to cut Baylor’s lead to 68-66 with 22 seconds remaining.

Applying a full-court press, Chuck O’Bannon nearly stole the ball from Cryer. TCU fans booed loudly when O’Bannon was called for a foul, and Cryer hit both free throws to give the Bears a 70-66 edge with 19 seconds left.

But it was far from over as Baugh drove for a layup to pull TCU within two before Wells forced Flagler to lose the ball out of bounds with 8.1 seconds remaining. Baugh had an open jumper that could have tied the game, but Flagler rebounded the missed shot and drew a foul from O’Bannon.

With everybody exhausted by the late-game theatrics, Flagler finally sealed Baylor’s win by sinking a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Now the Bears can prepare for a quick turnaround against West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday with another big road win under their belt.

“It means a lot,” Drew said. “At the end of the day, we want to win every game. The Big 12 is literally like a March Madness game every time we step on the court. It was exciting, we enjoyed it and we’re just excited to come out with a road win. It was super tough.”