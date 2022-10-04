Fleeks reportedly enters transfer portal

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season.

During five seasons at Baylor spent mostly at receiver, Fleeks made 69 catches for 707 yards and carried the ball 29 times for 88 yards. He's also returned 50 kickoffs for 776 yards.

A Baylor athletics spokesperson couldn't confirm the report. Baylor coach Dave Aranda's next media availability will be Saturday.