 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fleeks reportedly enters transfer portal

  • 0
Baylor Texas State (copy)

Baylor running back Josh Fleeks is entering the NCAA transfer portal after five seasons with the Bears.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season.

During five seasons at Baylor spent mostly at receiver, Fleeks made 69 catches for 707 yards and carried the ball 29 times for 88 yards. He's also returned 50 kickoffs for 776 yards.

A Baylor athletics spokesperson couldn't confirm the report. Baylor coach Dave Aranda's next media availability will be Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert