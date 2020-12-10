Flipping the switch: Abram Smith's change to LB paying off for Baylor

Growing up in Abilene, Abram Smith was a Baylor fan who saw how premier running backs like Lache Seastrunk and Shock Linwood tore up defenses.
When he signed with Baylor in January 2017, it wasn’t hard for Smith to envision himself doing the same. After all, the dynamic back enjoyed a remarkable career at Abilene High School where he amassed 4,955 yards rushing in four seasons.
That dream ended but another one began.
Switched to linebacker during the middle of the 2019 season following all-Big 12 linebacker Clay Johnston’s season-ending knee injury, Smith is finally getting his shot to play after another all-Big 12 linebacker went down.
Gloom pervaded Baylor’s locker room when defensive leader Terrel Bernard went out with a season-ending shoulder injury against Iowa State on Nov. 7. Bernard was having an All-America type of season and was arguably the best defensive player in the Big 12.
But in the three starts since replacing Bernard, Smith has been a major contributor to Baylor’s defense, as he’s amassed 33 tackles with five for losses and a sack.
“It’s been a blast to showcase my skills,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of fun going out there and doing what I do, flying around and playing football. Terrel was having a great season. Just by watching him play and seeing how he flew around to the ball, I knew exactly how to do it.”
The fourth-year junior has led the Bears in tackles in each of his three starts, and is coming off his best all-around game as he collected 12 tackles with four for loss and a sack in the Bears’ 27-14 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma last weekend.
Smith hated to see Bernard go down, but he’s taken advantage of his opportunity. He has continued to lean on Bernard and other veteran linebackers like Dillon Doyle and Jalen Pitre along with Baylor’s coaching staff to develop into an impact linebacker.
“They’ve been a huge help,” Smith said. “Dillon has helped me in the film room, telling me what to see and to pick up tendencies of quarterbacks and running backs. Terrel tells me everything he knows about playing linebacker, and Pitre has my back all the time.”
Baylor’s veteran linebackers have been happy to share their knowledge with Smith, who doesn’t yet have two complete seasons under his belt at the position.
“I’ve always seen a hard worker out of Abram Smith,” Pitre said. “It’s starting to come to the light for him. But he’s always been that guy that’s going to show up early, do what’s asked of him and more. Put in the time. I’m glad that he’s starting to get the praise for what he deserves.”
Coming into his first start against Texas Tech on Nov. 14 in Lubbock, Smith had made just two tackles. With Bernard starring at outside linebacker, Smith’s playing time had been limited primarily to special teams.
Smith has constantly taken extra time to dig deep to pick the brains of Baylor coach Dave Aranda, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire.
“I love Abram, and just his willingness to learn and grow,” Aranda said. “Abram’s got a learner’s heart. You can never give him enough, so I appreciate that. When we first started, I remember it was new for him to be in there, and there were some things that didn’t come as natural as maybe you’d like. That didn’t deter him. He kept at it, and Ron kept at it.”
After collecting 13 tackles against Texas Tech and eight against Kansas State, Aranda saw Smith take his game to another level against the Sooners’ Big 12-leading offense. Oklahoma produced a season-low 269 yards against the Bears, including 76 on the ground.
“There were plays that he made, effort plays, technique plays,” Aranda said. “I’m really, really proud. And it just goes to show that when you care that much about a thing, and you put all your effort into the thing, good things come to you.”
Smith committed to Baylor during the first week of 2017 as Matt Rhule was furiously gathering recruits after taking over the head coaching job the previous month.
“It didn’t take much time to convince me,” Smith said. “I was a Baylor fan since middle school, and I started going to their camps in high school since my freshman year. They were just my favorite team. So it was ‘Boom, that’s where I’m going.’”
Smith wanted to make a fast impression on the new Baylor coaches, and graduated from Abilene High School early to enroll at the university and participate in spring drills.
But during one of Baylor’s first practices that spring, Smith injured his right knee during a one-on-one drill. The news was grim: He tore his ACL and MCL which meant rehabilitation throughout his freshman year in 2017.
“That was terrible,” Smith said. “The whole point was to get here early to make an impression on the coaches. It was a good little process to get the knee back to where it needed to be. I had to build muscle around it. Then I got into running light jogs and got into the weight room. But my knee feels great now. It’s a long process but you’ve got to trust it.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Smith got into six games and carried four times for 11 yards. In Baylor’s highly successful 2019 season, Smith made solid contributions on special teams and carried eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown before his switch to linebacker.
Like his decision to sign with Baylor, it was an easy sell when then-Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo approached him about making the switch from running back. Already in his third season and playing behind senior JaMycal Hasty and juniors John Lovett and Trestan Ebner in the backfield, Smith wanted to find a way to get into games.
Smith hadn’t played defense since getting in briefly for Abilene’s jayvee team as a freshman in 2013.
“Coach Siravo came up to me after Clay got hurt, and they brought me to coach Rhule’s office,” Smith said. “They said ‘Would you like to play linebacker?’ I took it. I feel like at first it took some time being on the other side of the ball. The hitting part took time because I had to flip over after being used to getting hit.”
With Bernard playing at an all-Big 12 level, Smith’s time at linebacker was limited during the second half of last season as the Bears surged to the Big 12 championship game and made their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
But he was adapting to the position in practice and continued to grow when the Bears came back to campus this summer after classes were shut down last spring due to COVID-19.
Smith quickly learned first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ scheme, and now all that hard work and knowledge are paying off on Saturdays.
“I feel like the defense has been easy to get down,” Smith said. “Learning it hasn’t been as complicated as I thought. It’s like ‘Boom, there’s your job and how you do it.’ They laid it all out for me.”
Knowing what Smith has gone through to play, the Baylor players are glad that he’s finally getting his chance.
“He’s been through a lot,” said Baylor defensive lineman Josh Landry. “He’s a tough kid, a tough person. He was ready for his opportunity and stepped up. You can’t do anything but be happy for him to see him finally getting a chance.”
Smith sometimes thinks about all that yardage and all those touchdowns he scored back in Abilene. At times he misses playing running back, but also realizes he’s been presented a great opportunity as a starting linebacker.
Seeing Pitre return interceptions for touchdowns against Iowa State and Texas Tech, Smith hasn’t given up hope of someday scoring again.
“At times, I would like to be scoring touchdowns, but you can get a quick pick and score a TD,” Smith said. “Jalen is an expert that area, so I need to talk to him a little more.”
