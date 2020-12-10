Flipping the switch: Smith's change to linebacker paying off

The fourth-year junior has led the Bears in tackles in each of his three starts, and is coming off his best all-around game as he collected 12 tackles with four for loss and a sack in the Bears’ 27-14 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma last weekend.

Smith hated to see Bernard go down, but he’s taken advantage of his opportunity. He has continued to lean on Bernard and other veteran linebackers like Dillon Doyle and Jalen Pitre along with Baylor’s coaching staff to develop into an impact linebacker.

“They’ve been a huge help,” Smith said. “Dillon has helped me in the film room, telling me what to see and to pick up tendencies of quarterbacks and running backs. Terrel tells me everything he knows about playing linebacker, and Pitre has my back all the time.”

Baylor’s veteran linebackers have been happy to share their knowledge with Smith, who doesn’t yet have two complete seasons under his belt at the position.

“I’ve always seen a hard worker out of Abram Smith,” Pitre said. “It’s starting to come to the light for him. But he’s always been that guy that’s going to show up early, do what’s asked of him and more. Put in the time. I’m glad that he’s starting to get the praise for what he deserves.”