Florida rides wave past Baylor for NCAA tennis crown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Baylor men’s tennis team appeared ready to fight Florida to the end of a marathon dual match in the NCAA Tournament Team Championship final.
And then the Gators sprinted to the finish line.
Top-seeded Florida won a wave of crucial points in singles play and claimed a 4-1 victory over second-seeded Baylor late on Saturday night at the USTA National Campus.
Florida freshman Ben Shelton, the son of Gators head coach Bryan Shelton, won the final seven points of his match against Baylor’s Charlie Broom to finish a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory on the No. 5 singles court and clinch the dual match.
Baylor got on the board with the doubles point, but then Florida stole the momentum as the singles courts went to the second sets.
Gators Sam Riffice, Andy Andrade and Josh Goodger all posted two-set wins on the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 courts respectively and finished within 10 minutes of each other.
“It kind of felt like the walls were closing in a little bit on a few of our guys,” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. Credit to those Florida guys. They did a fantastic job.”
A partisan crowd less than 150 miles from the Florida campus gained momentum and volume at that point. The Gator fans were briefly warned about breaching tennis audience etiquette in the first half hour of singles play.
“They were nasty out there and there were a lot of them,” Woodson said. “I mean it’s college athletics. It’s late at night on a Saturday evening and fans want to make an impact on the match. I think they were just doing anything that they could to give their team an advantage. Credit to the players on the other side of the net for taking advantage of what was a home crowd.”
Baylor was trying to win the program’s second national title and the first under Woodson. The Bears finish the season with a 34-5 record, but three points short of a national championship.
“I’m extremely proud of everything they’ve accomplished,” Woodson said. “I’m more proud of the way they’ve carried themselves all year. I can’t think of a group of guys that have epitomized what it is to be a team more than this group. Honestly, I think that’s what carried them this far in the season.”
Baylor raced to the doubles point, winning on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts while losing a combined total of three games.
On the No. 3 court, Bears Finn Bass and Broom broke the serve of Florida team Brian Berdusco/Will Grant and won the set, 6-1.
Florida had a similar lopsided win on the No. 2 court, putting the spotlight on Baylor’s Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah to break the tie in No. 1 doubles.
Frantzen and Lah proved well up to the challenge, finishing off Gators Johannes Ingildsen/Duarte Vale, 6-2. With that, the Bears grabbed the doubles point in a portion of the competition that lasted well under half an hour.
Baylor’s Adrian Boitan won the first set on the No. 1 singles court. In doing so, he joined Broom and Nick Stachowiak with first set wins.
Boitan fell behind Florida’s Vale in the opening set, 5-3, but stormed back to win it, 7-5.
“That’s frankly Adrian’s level,” Woodson said. “I thought he played well when he really needed to today. That’s what we’ve grown to expect from him.”
Boitan never got the chance to put a singles point on the board for the Bears because Florida notched the fourth point with Boitan leading Vale, 4-3, in the second set.
The Gators, who defeated Baylor in the national quarterfinals in 2019, snapped the Bears’ eight-match winning streak that included a Big 12 Tournament championship and five victories over top 15-ranked opponents.
“I think (Florida) picked up a couple of pivotal first sets in the middle of the facility and got up a break,” Woodson said. “We couldn’t convert at the end of sets. I think that’s something we’ve done a really good job of throughout the entire season.”