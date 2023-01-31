For chess match against Kansas, Baylor wants to attack from all angles

For the first time this season, the Baylor women will see an opponent for a second time.

It’ll be round two between Baylor and Kansas on Wednesday, as the Bears look for a season sweep of the Jayhawks after winning in Lawrence, 75-62, back on Jan. 7. Baylor coach Nicki Collen compared such second matchups to a chess match. And as far as the Queen’s Gambit for Baylor goes, they want to try to attack Kansas (14-5, 4-4) from all angles.

That means rook, pawn, knight, whatever.

Baylor (14-6, 5-3) got back on track Saturday in Lubbock, beating Texas Tech, 79-59, to restore some good feelings after a stretch where the Bears had lost three of four games. In the win over the Lady Raiders, the Bears certainly hit Tech from every direction. Five players scored in double figures, while a sixth player finished just a basket away.

That’s the kind of balance Baylor needs to be successful, Collen said.

“We’re just better when we’re moving it, sharing it and people are stepping up,” Collen said.

One of those people who stepped up was senior Jaden Owens. Now, Owens generally carries an old-school, pass-first point guard mindset to the court. She’s a facilitator, a distributor at her core. But after back-to-back scoreless games from Owens in games against Kansas State and Texas, the Bears needed more offensive production from her in the Tech game.

And she delivered. Owens showed a more aggressive mindset in looking for her shot from the outset, and tied for the team lead in scoring on the night with 16 points. It was her highest-scoring game since scoring 22 against Michigan on Nov. 27.

Collen said Owens doesn’t necessarily have to go for 16 every night. But she needs to look for her shot when it’s there, the coach said, because a balanced Baylor is the best kind of Baylor.

“If Ja’Mee (Asberry) makes one of those late baskets, she’s in double figures, and then it would have been real, real pretty,” Collen said. “It just makes you hard to guard when you share the basketball. I still think there were times where playing downhill and offensive rebounding and getting to the free throw line, there’s no assists to a free throw line. But there really is, because how did you get to the free throw line? Was it a screen assist? Did you get a paint touch? Were you doing everything you needed to do? That’s what is going to make us hard to guard, because they can’t just key in on one person.”

Kansas reached as high as No. 20 in the AP poll in late December, and was ranked 21st when the Bears handed the Jayhawks their first (and, to this point, only) home loss of the year. The Jayhawks have tumbled out of the rankings since, as the loss to BU prompted a run of four losses in a five-game stretch.

But they’re still dangerous, and are coming off their second-highest scoring game of the season in an 85-72 win over in-state rival Kansas State Sunday.

“It’s easier (to scout) because you know have current film on your game and what they did well and what they tried to take away,” Collen said. “So it’s obviously a chess match, then. What do they change? Can we take advantage of it again? How are they going to change what they do? But you still look at the games in between then and now. How have they changed? Are there any lineups that are hurting people? It’s a re-evaluation, but your team isn’t learning the stuff for the first time.”

KU guard Wyvette Mayberry scored a team-high 19 points in the first meeting with Baylor, and Collen said her team needs to “be a little more engaged” on Mayberry defensively this time around. But, overall, if Baylor can replicate the kind of defensive intensity and execution it showed in Lawrence, it should be in good shape. The Bears held the Jayhawks to just 39.7% shooting in that game, and limited all-conference post Taiyanna Jackson to just eight points and eight rebounds. Jackson is averaging 15.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game on the year, and is coming off a 21-point, 12-board effort in the win over K-State.

“It’s a little bit of everything, but they’re a really good team,” Collen said. “Everyone in this league is good.”

Bear Facts

Baylor has the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week in Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who claimed the honor for the second straight week and fourth time this season. Buggs went for 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win at Tech. Her average of 9.0 boards per game leads all Division I freshmen. … Baylor is one of just 11 schools nationally to have both its women’s and men’s basketball teams ranked in the top 30 of the NET rankings. … Baylor will be celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday. Special tributes include a video of the players sharing the reasons why they play basketball, as well as an in-game recognition of any women in attendance who played sports.