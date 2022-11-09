For increasingly productive Baylor offense, every week becoming rush week

It wasn’t an ideal situation.

Last week as Baylor traveled to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners, the BU coaches were wrestling with the knowledge that their stud freshman running back Richard Reese was saddled with the flu. Reese might be able to play, but he’d almost certainly be limited.

Didn’t matter. Fifth-year junior Craig “Sqwirl” Williams stepped into the void and then zipped through it like, well, a hyperactive squirrel. Williams produced a career-high 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Baylor’s impressive 38-35 road win.

It begs the question, has the Baylor running attack evolved to such a point where it can be productive no matter who’s getting the carries?

Maybe. Dave Aranda isn’t ready to declare the Bears as quite there yet. But they’re at least on that path, the Baylor coach said.

“I think we’re still working to get to that. That would be ideal,” Aranda said. “The opportunity to be that is really where you want to be.”

Currently, Baylor ranks 19th nationally in rushing offense, producing 210.3 yards per game on the ground. The Bears have also scored an NCAA-best 31 rushing touchdowns, even with Williams passing up a surefire TD in the waning moments of the win over the Sooners, as the running back slid down in the open field to prevent OU from getting the ball back.

Obviously, Baylor still wants Reese back at full strength. The freshman from Bellville has emerged as the Bears’ most productive offensive playmaker in his first college season. He has scurried for 798 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season, averaging 5.12 yards per carry. Only one freshman in the country has amassed more rushing yards than Reese — Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss, who has 1,034 yards through the Rebels’ first nine games.

Prior to the Oklahoma game, Reese had established a reputation as an old-school workhorse. He carried 31 times in a win over Kansas and 36 more in a road triumph over Texas Tech, accumulating 334 yards and five touchdowns in those two games.

But in the wake of the win over the Red Raiders, Aranda noted that Baylor might need to shift back to a running back-by-committee approach, at least to a degree. The coach didn’t want to run Reese until his wheels fell off. And he and running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson have confidence in what each of Baylor’s backs bring, whether it’s Reese or Williams or 242-pound bruising junior Qualan Jones.

“It’s been a work in progress, and I think there’s still a lot of areas to improve, specifically in that running back room,” Aranda said. “But you look at where we started to where we are now, there’s a lot of improvement. You give credit to everyone in that room.

“I think Juice is in that, too. You look at Sqwirl and his commitment and being down (injured), getting back up countless number of times. Richard, taking on all the load and managing that load. Then Qualan with just his maturity and growth, and you see all the emotion coming out of him. The dude is just kind of becoming right in front of you, and it’s way cool.”

A quarterback’s best friends are the offensive linemen. They bang around and sacrifice their bodies to keep the QB upright and protected. But the running backs and receivers are probably not far behind on the QB’s favorite phone contacts.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen loves the flexibility that BU’s running back group brings to the field, for it makes his job that much easier.

“All of them are great. … There's a bunch of versatility with each guy,” Shapen said. “They all have their strengths and they bring kind of everything that you need in a running back to the table. And that only helps us. And so does having the offensive line that we have opening up those holes and things like that (are) also a plus for us. So, it's been fun watching those guys running around.”

Certainly, a team can’t deliver a great running game without a sturdy offensive line. Over the past few games, Baylor’s O-line has routinely won the line of scrimmage and manhandled the opposing defenders, creating wide swaths of space for the ball carriers.

Williams said that his eyes twinkle when he sees some of the holes the linemen create.

“The big guys up front were able to move people and to get free running lanes and get up to the secondary and make moves on those guys,” said Williams, following the win over OU. “It’s a great feeling. We have a great offensive line. I’m really grateful for those guys.”

This week, Baylor (6-3, 4-2) will face a team in Kansas State that actually has churned out even more rushing yardage than the Bears. The 19th-ranked Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) are 15th nationally in rushing offense, producing 218.1 yards per game.

Consider Aranda impressed. When the Baylor coach scans the video of the Wildcats, he sees a team that is executing at a high level, that serves as an aspiration for where the Bears still want to be.

“I’m way impressed with them,” Aranda said. “That’s what you’d like to get to, you’d like to get to where the plan and the math has all been worked out and the guys up front are owning the guys they’re against and you can have someone take a five-yard gain into a 15-yard gain, or a 15-yard gain into a 50-yard gain. We’re hoping to get there, and feeling that K-State is there.”

If K-State is there, Baylor is probably not too far off. Aranda definitely takes heart in the growth he’s seen from his ball carriers, who have produced 13 rushing touchdowns in Baylor’s three-game winning streak.

If Baylor can keep that up, it can continue to make forward progress in the win column.