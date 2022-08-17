Forcing turnovers still a priority for Bears

Movie night for the Baylor football team didn’t mean a trip to the local Cinemark to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Bears stayed on campus at the Simpson Center and watched an indie action film that Dave Aranda and his staff put together.

The screen showed safety Jalen Pitre sacking quarterbacks, linebacker Terrel Bernard laying out running backs, and safety JT Woods making acrobatic interceptions. All three of those former Baylor stars are playing for NFL teams now, and serve as an inspiration for the current crop of Baylor defensive players.

“It’s crazy because Coach Aranda put them up in the team meeting,” said Baylor senior safety Christian Morgan. “He showed us guys making plays. He basically showed us where these guys came from. They just say keep on grinding because this is where it can take you. It was pretty eye opening to see that. It’s really inspirational.”

That trio left some huge holes to fill. Not only were they physical players who delivered crushing tackles, they were smart, instinctive masters of forcing turnovers. The Bears ranked seventh in the country by forcing 28 turnovers last season, playing a major part in their 12-2 Big 12 championship season.

The Bears plan to continue that ball hawking tradition, and much of it will fall on the defensive backs. They even have a term to describe how they want to play.

“We have a saying: robbers and jackers,” Morgan said. “Coach C.Y. (linebackers coach Caleb Collins) came up with it for turnovers, it’s going to be good for us. We want turnovers to be real high.”

The Bears made two changes during preseason camp that they hope will pay off. Senior cornerback Al Walcott moved to the hybrid safety-linebacker star position while sophomore Lorando Johnson went the opposite way by switching from the star position to cornerback.

Walcott made one of the decisive plays in the Sugar Bowl when he returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown for the game’s first score in Baylor’s 21-7 win over Ole Miss.

“When I see Al, I most definitely see a lot of Pitre in him, just a bigger version of him,” Morgan said. “He’s really instinctive, really fast, a playmaker with really good ball skills, a complete package. Snaxx (Johnson) is a dog. He’s going to do just fine at corner. He’s going to make a lot of plays. I’m real confident in him.”

Now a fifth-year senior, Morgan hopes to become a turnover forcing machine like Woods, who tied for the national lead with six interceptions last year. Like most of Baylor’s other safeties, he’s training at several positions after seeing considerable playing time last season and finishing with 29 tackles and six pass breakups.

“In fall camp, I’m playing more of a high safety role,” Morgan said. “But I’m still open to playing everything. I’m just keeping my mind open to playing everything on the back end if somebody goes down. I could play star, free or weak, whatever I need to play.”

Junior Devin Neal, sophomore Mike Harris and redshirt freshman Devin Lemear will also figure into the safety rotation.

“It’s a different unit overall without JT and Pitre,” Neal said. “It’s just a whole different dynamic. We’re younger guys coming in, new roles, new shoes to fill. I feel like it’s going to be great and everyone’s going to work hard with their head down and just do what we got to do.”

Joining Johnson at cornerback is fifth-year senior Mark Milton, who collected 27 tackles and a pair of pass breakups last year. Sophomore AJ McCarty and redshirt freshmen Romario Noel and Tevin Williams III could also see a lot of playing time.

“I feel really confident about it,” McCarty said. “We did lose a few players last year to the draft, but we’ve got guys, I think, that are just as capable to do things that were done last year, maybe even better, especially if we can all connect as a team. Everything would just be smoother. So I think the cornerback room is really solid right now.”

Both safeties coach Ronnie Wheat and cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis continue to stress the value of forcing turnovers and playing with high energy throughout practices and games.

“Because Coach Curtis, he’s a real high-energy dude, he always wants us to be high energy too,” McCarty said. “And he expects nothing less, so he’s always in there trying to motivate us. I really think the positive energy in our group helps lead more on to the field, so we really don’t have much drama going on.”