Ford hits ground running in Baylor's head track coaching role

Following a six-week interview process, Michael Ford mistakenly thought that once Baylor announced its new head track and field coach, he might be able to relax.

If anything, he’s realizing that it’s time to pick up the pace.

It’s been something of a whirlwind ride for Ford since he was named Baylor’s head track and field coach last week. There are recruits to scout, coaches to interview, boxes to unpack. At this point he’s still living out of two offices, his new one and his old one down the hall.

But Ford, who spent 21 years as a Baylor assistant coach, can’t contain his gratitude over his ascension into the head job.

“It’s been surreal,” Ford said. “One of the things I talked to Mack (Rhoades) about is that when Coach (Clyde) Hart called me about 21 years ago to come back to coach, I never imagined I’d be here 20 years. … Just to be in the presence of, when I walk in I see Coach (Jack) Patterson’s picture and then Coach Hart and even Coach (Todd) Harbour’s picture in one of our meeting rooms, it’s taken me back a little bit, with all the success we’ve had. Hopefully, we can continue that excellence and move up to another level.”