Ford hits ground running in Baylor's head track coaching role

Following a six-week interview process, Michael Ford mistakenly thought that once Baylor announced its new head track and field coach, he might be able to relax.
If anything, he’s realizing that it’s time to pick up the pace.
It’s been something of a whirlwind ride for Ford since he was named Baylor’s head track and field coach last week. There are recruits to scout, coaches to interview, boxes to unpack. At this point he’s still living out of two offices, his new one and his old one down the hall.
But Ford, who spent 21 years as a Baylor assistant coach, can’t contain his gratitude over his ascension into the head job.
“It’s been surreal,” Ford said. “One of the things I talked to Mack (Rhoades) about is that when Coach (Clyde) Hart called me about 21 years ago to come back to coach, I never imagined I’d be here 20 years. … Just to be in the presence of, when I walk in I see Coach (Jack) Patterson’s picture and then Coach Hart and even Coach (Todd) Harbour’s picture in one of our meeting rooms, it’s taken me back a little bit, with all the success we’ve had. Hopefully, we can continue that excellence and move up to another level.”
Ford, 48, said he’ll need to hire at least one assistant coach, to fill the hole left by his promotion. That coach may not necessarily specialize in the sprints as Ford did. He’s still formulating exactly what area he wants to target with this coaching hire, as he determines who will best fit with what he has called “my vision for the program.” He hopes to get that hire finalized in the next two weeks.
When Ford twists the lens of the microscope into focus, that vision becomes clearer.
“One of the things that I’ve realized the past few years, both with our track team and Baylor athletics in general, everybody is stepping up to a higher level,” Ford said. “As we keep recruiting high-caliber athletes on and off the track, I think the performance we had with our ladies finishing ninth (nationally), that helps us. We’ve just got to keep that momentum and keep recruiting good kids like that. That’s always going to be the standard. Let’s shoot high, and if we fall short we fall short. We’ve always had a lot of individual success, and I still want to maintain that, but want to have more of the team concept, as much as we can.”
Ford thinks his understanding of the Baylor program should bring continuity to the coaching transition. He’s a former Baylor sprinter himself, so he’s seen the program from all angles, that of athlete, assistant coach and now head coach.
Ford follows Todd Harbour as Baylor’s head coach, just the fourth in the past 65 years. Harbour spent 16 years in the head role after taking over for Clyde Hart, who coached Ford at Baylor and then brought him back as an assistant.
Should he have a question — and he expects he will — Ford knows that Hart and Harbour are just the press of a button away.
“I have my speed dial ready to talk to Coach Hart, Coach Harbour,” Ford said. “I have some really good mentors. Like Coach (Mike) Holloway down at Florida, Coach (Edrick) Floreal at Texas, Lonnie Greene at Kentucky. Those coaches have been in my corner since when I first started. All of them have reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, if you need any help.’ They have an open-door policy for me to call them.
Ford became just the third Black head coach in Baylor athletics history, following Harry Miller (men’s basketball, 1994-99) and LaPrise Harris-Williams (acrobatics and tumbling, 2011-14). Ford said he is proud of that fact, and again expressed gratefulness to get the opportunity to lead a program that he loves so much.
“I was definitely honored, because I think for us as minorities we’re always saying, all we want is a chance just like everybody else,” Ford said. “There’s some really good quality white coaches, a lot of quality minority coaches, and we just want the same opportunities that the white coaches, too. For me, being at my alma mater, I’ve seen a lot of minority assistant coaches, but for me to have that role now as the third Black (head) coach, it is a big deal to me. I take it very seriously, and I’m honored by it.”