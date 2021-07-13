Ford vaults into head job for Baylor track and field

The baton has been passed, and it’s staying in the family.

Baylor announced that Michael Ford as its new head track and field coach on Tuesday. The former star BU sprinter has spent the past 21 years as a Baylor assistant coach, including as associate men’s head coach since 2017.

Ford follows one of his mentors as head coach, as Todd Harbour announced his retirement on June 30. Ford was hired by another of his mentors, Clyde Hart, in 2000 as a sprint and hurdles coach, and spent several years parked on the veteran coach’s shoulder and learning under Hart’s tutelage.

“My first two or three years at Baylor I was kind of just holding a stopwatch and learning from Coach Hart,” Ford told the Tribune-Herald in an interview last year. “As I think about it now being a little bit older, I think that was probably the best thing for me. Then I could see what he was doing and be a second pair of eyes for him.”

In a statement, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said, "Mike has distinguished himself as an outstanding coach and leader for more than two decades at Baylor, while also boasting an impressive resume as a Baylor letterwinner and All-American track student-athlete."

Ford expressed gratitude over getting the Baylor head job.

