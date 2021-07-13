Ford vaults into head job for Baylor track and field

The baton has been passed, and it’s staying in the family.
Baylor announced that Michael Ford as its new head track and field coach on Tuesday. The former star BU sprinter has spent the past 21 years as a Baylor assistant coach, including as associate men’s head coach since 2017.
Ford follows one of his mentors as head coach, as Todd Harbour announced his retirement on June 30. Ford was hired by another of his mentors, Clyde Hart, in 2000 as a sprint and hurdles coach, and spent several years parked on the veteran coach’s shoulder and learning under Hart’s tutelage.
“My first two or three years at Baylor I was kind of just holding a stopwatch and learning from Coach Hart,” Ford told the Tribune-Herald in an interview last year. “As I think about it now being a little bit older, I think that was probably the best thing for me. Then I could see what he was doing and be a second pair of eyes for him.”
In a statement, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said, "Mike has distinguished himself as an outstanding coach and leader for more than two decades at Baylor, while also boasting an impressive resume as a Baylor letterwinner and All-American track student-athlete."
Ford expressed gratitude over getting the Baylor head job.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for guiding me through this process,” Ford said in a press release. “Secondly, I would like to thank Mack Rhoades, Marcus Sedberry, Dawn Rogers and the rest of the hiring committee for believing in me to lead our track and field program. I will forever be grateful for the friendship and support of Coach Todd Harbour.
"Also, thank you for all of the encouraging words from Baylor alumni, coaches across the country, and former and current student-athletes. I am looking forward to this journey with my staff and student-athletes to make Baylor track and field one of the best programs in the nation.”
Ford primarily worked with Baylor’s sprinters during his time as an assistant. He helped Trayvon Bromell reach his potential as the nation’s top sprinter during a scintillating two-year run in 2014-15. That culminated with Bromell winning the NCAA outdoor title in the 100 in 2014 and the 200-meter indoor title in 2015.
Ford’s ascension makes him the fourth head coach in the modern era of the Baylor track and field program, following Jack Patterson, Hart and Harbour. He’s also just the third Black head coach in Baylor University’s athletic history after Harry Miller, who coached men’s basketball from 1994-99, and LaPrise Harris-Williams, the acrobatics and tumbling coach from 2011-14.
During his time as a Baylor athlete, Ford established himself as perhaps the nation’s top leadoff runner on the 4x400 relay. He spurred the Bears to an NCAA title in 1995 in a time of 3:00.60, then the fifth-fastest clocking in NCAA history.
Ford told the Tribune-Herald last year that he envisions a future where Baylor's track and field team could finish in the top five at nationals every year.
“For me, I want to achieve that more than anything,” Ford said. “Kind of like women’s basketball. People always say that if you’re in a private school you can’t be successful athletically, but I don’t think that’s true. I think you’ve got to get the right kids, the right student-athletes in, and then you’ve got to coach your butt off. Then let God handle the rest of it.”