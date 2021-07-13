Format has changed but media days still exciting

With so much time together and too many hours to kill on the road between schools, one writer described the SWC tour bus as a rolling honky tonk.

One time in Houston, the tour bus mysteriously disappeared for a few hours one night. Having no other means of transportation, one of the media guys got the keys to the bus to take his girlfriend for a date. They had their pick of seats.

En route from Waco to College Station, former Dallas Morning News writer Al Carter asked the bus driver to stop at the Calvert Dairy Queen at 10:30 one morning to order a chili dog. Since we were stopping, I think a few guys ordered ice cream.

Since the media got a couple of hours with each head coach, you could really dig deep on the depth chart. The late Clifford Broyles from the San Antonio Express-News never failed to ask about the third string tight end from San Antonio.

Those sessions could also drag on. Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum’s press conference was once interrupted by some loud snoring by a bus driver who had slipped into the deep sleep zone.