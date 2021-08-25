Former Aggie, Cowboy star Nguyen speaking at Kickoff Luncheon

Dat Nguyen could always bring the hits. On Thursday, they probably won’t leave any bruises.

Nguyen, the former star linebacker at Texas A&M and for the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as the featured speaker at the annual Kickoff Luncheon, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baylor Club.

Nguyen won the Bednarik, Lombardi and Lambert awards in 1998 for the Aggies, and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to play six years in the NFL with the Cowboys before retiring due to neck and knee injuries. Nguyen was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Kickoff Luncheon will also feature a preview of the Baylor Bears by second-year head coach Dave Aranda, as well as a preview of the Central Texas high school season from a local television station.