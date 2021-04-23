Former Arizona guard commits to Baylor

Baylor notched its first transfer since winning the national championship as all-Pac 12 Arizona guard James Akinjo announced Friday that he's committing to Scott Drew's program.

The versatile junior averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range for the Wildcats last season. On March 31, Akinjo announced that he would test the NBA Draft waters but is leaving open his option to return to college.

The 6-1 Akinjo entered the transfer portal shortly after Arizona fired coach Sean Miller on April 7.

Akinjo was a four-star high school prospect from Richmond, Calif., who signed with Georgetown and averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 assists to earn Big East freshman of the year in 2018-19. However, he left the program following seven games in the 2019-20 season and transferred to Arizona.

Akinjo will have to receive an NCAA waiver to be eligible in the 2021-22 season since this is his second transfer.

Baylor has had great success with transfer guards in recent years with first-team All-American Jared Butler from Alabama, third-team All-American Davion Mitchell from Auburn, MaCio Teague from North Carolina-Asheville and Adam Flagler from Presbyterian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.