Former Auburn WR Presley transferring to Baylor
Former Auburn receiver Hal Presley announced that he's transferring to Baylor on his Twitter account on Friday.

Presley, who had previously been committed to Baylor, entered the transfer portal without playing for Auburn.

As a senior last season at Mansfield Summit High School, Presley caught 43 passes for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Presley had been recruited by schools like Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

