Former Baylor All-American Bill Glass dies

Former Baylor All-America lineman Bill Glass died on Sunday. He was 86.

Glass lettered for the Bears from 1954-56, and was named consensus All-American as an offensive guard in 1956 for a Baylor team that finished 9-2 and beat Tennessee, 13-7, in the 1957 Sugar Bowl.

Glass spent a year in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before playing four NFL seasons for the Detroit Lions and seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns as a defensive lineman.

Glass was a four-time Pro Bowl player who helped the Browns win the 1964 NFL championship. Glass finished his NFL career with 87 1/2 sacks.

He was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. He is also a member of the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame.

After he retired, Glass started his own ministry called Bill Glass Behind the Walls, helping to reform prisoners.

The Cleveland Browns said Glass died surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie. The cause of death was not immediately known.