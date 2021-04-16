Former Baylor basketball player Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident

North Texas assistant basketball coach Nelson Haggerty, a former Baylor basketball player, died early Friday in a one-vehicle rollover.

The accident occurred on Highway 380 near Decatur in Wise County at around 2:50 a.m., KAUZ in Wichita Falls reported.

Haggerty, 47, played point guard at Baylor from 1991-95, and led the nation with a school-record 10.1 assists per game in 1994-95. His 19 assists against Oral Roberts in 1993 is the school record and he's also Baylor's career leader with 7.1 assists per game.

Haggerty and North Texas head coach Grant McCasland, a former Baylor player and assistant coach, were among the former players who returned to Waco to participate in Tuesday’s national championship parade.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Nelson Haggerty," said Baylor coach Scott Drew in a statement. "He was a great player known for his unselfishness and charismatic personality during his four years at Baylor, and had gone on to become a tremendous leader of young men throughout his coaching career."