Former Baylor basketball players to hold photo session

Former Baylor basketball players Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague will be available for photos with fans Saturday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. prior to the Bears' football game against Texas Southern.

The meet and greet photo session with the trio will be held across from McLane Stadium at Brazos Parking at 1400 MLK Blvd. Fans are asked not to ask for autographs.

All three players who helped the Bears win the 2021 national championship are planning to play in the NBA during the upcoming season. Mitchell was a first-round draft pick by the Sacramento Kings, Butler was a second-round pick by the Utah Jazz, and Teague signed a free agent contract with the Jazz.

