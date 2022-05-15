Former Baylor D-lineman commits to Missouri

Former Baylor defensive lineman Josh Landry announced Sunday that he has committed to Missouri.
The 6-1, 285-pound senior played in 11 games for the Bears as a junior in 2021 and made five tackles with one sack.
Landry entered the transfer portal in late April following spring drills. The Bears have considerable depth on the defensive line, led by all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika, veterans like Gabe Hall and TJ Franklin, and Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
