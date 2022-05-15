 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Baylor D-lineman commits to Missouri

Baylor Oklahoma Football

Baylor senior defensive lineman Josh Landry (92) announced Sunday that he has committed to Missouri after entering the transfer portal.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Former Baylor defensive lineman Josh Landry announced Sunday that he has committed to Missouri.

The 6-1, 285-pound senior played in 11 games for the Bears as a junior in 2021 and made five tackles with one sack.

Landry entered the transfer portal in late April following spring drills. The Bears have considerable depth on the defensive line, led by all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika, veterans like Gabe Hall and TJ Franklin, and Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player.

