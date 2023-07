Former Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty committed to Texas Tech on Sunday, according to On3.

McCarty collected 37 tackles for the Bears as a redshirt sophomore last season and returned an interception for a touchdown against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are entering their second season under head coach Joey McGuire, a former Bears assistant.

A former three-star recruit, McCarty was part of the Baylor 2020 recruiting class. He played in 13 games in 2022 and made two starts.