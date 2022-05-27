 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Baylor forward Mayer commits to Illinois

Baylor Norfolk st

Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he has committed to Illinois for his fifth season of college eligibility.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Mayer entered the transfer portal several weeks ago while also declaring for the NBA Draft.

The 6-9 Mayer was a key player off the bench for Baylor's 2021 national championship team before moving into a starting role last season.

He was Baylor's fourth-leading scorer in 2021-22 as he averaged 9.8 points and ranked third on the squad with 5.0 rebounds per game. He struggled throughout the season with his 3-point shooting by hitting 32.4 percent.

Mayer is the second Baylor player to transfer to Illinois this year after forward Dain Dainja joined the Illini in January.

