Former Baylor defensive legend Santana Dotson will bring the hits in Waco again, as the featured speaker at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kickoff Luncheon.

The event is slated for Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club.

Dotson became a fan favorite during his time playing for the Bears, totaling 30 career tackles for losses and 12 sacks at defensive tackle. He was a unanimous, consensus All-America selection in 1991 and a finalist for the Lombardi Trophy.

Dotson, 53, went on to play a decade in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 1997.

The Kickoff Luncheon will also feature a Baylor preview from head coach Dave Aranda and a Central Texas high school football preview from KWTX-TV. The Dave Campbell Award will be presented to an individual who has contributed greatly to Central Texas football.