Former Baylor head coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

Former Baylor University head football coach Guy Morriss died Monday following a battle with Alzheimer's.

Morriss, 71, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Morriss coached the Bears from 2003 to 2007, compiling an 18-40 overall record and a 7-33 Big 12 mark in his five seasons. Though the Bears fell short of making a bowl game during his tenure, Morriss lifted the program to a higher level of respectability after Baylor had lost 29 straight Big 12 games before his arrival.

Morriss came to Baylor after a two-year stint as head coach at the University of Kentucky, where he went 9-14, lifting the program from 2-9 in 2001 to 7-5 in 2002.

"Guy Morriss provided trustworthy and consistent leadership for Baylor football following an era where the program had floundered," said former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw, now Liberty's AD, in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. "GuyMo was respected by players and the staff who appreciated his honest and straight forward coaching style. We send our prayers and condolences to Jackie and their children."

Academy High School head football coach Chris Lancaster, who was an assistant coach on Morriss' staff at Kentucky and Baylor, remembered how much his players and staff respected Morriss.

Before going into coaching, Morriss enjoyed a long NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-83 and the New England Patriots from 1984-87.

"Guy was a man’s man, and a players’ coach," Lancaster said. "You can trace his history and everything he accomplished as a player and a coach. When he spoke, he knew what he was talking about because he paid his dues, and played the game, and the kids saw that. The way he treated the players and coaches, it was a pleasure to work for him."

Morriss always had a tight bond with his coaching staff, and created a good work environment in a high-stress occupation.

"He was fun to work for and fun to be around, and was definitely loyal to us," Lancaster said. "He told Baylor that he wasn't going to come (from Kentucky) unless he could bring his assistants. We ran with Guy every morning, and he always stayed in great shape. He always liked to stay fit."

In 2004, the Bears pulled off a memorable 35-34 overtime win over No. 16 Texas A&M when Shawn Bell hit Dominique Zeigler with a 12-yard touchdown pass before the pair connected again for the two-point conversion.

Baylor fans stormed the field, quickly taking down the goal posts in the south end zone and carrying them out of Floyd Casey Stadium. It was Baylor's first win over the Aggies since 1985.

"Beating A&M was very sweet," said Baylor linebacker Justin Crooks after the game. "I can't describe how we feel. We can hardly believe it."

Now Baylor's quarterbacks coach, Bell remembered Morriss on Tuesday on his Twitter account. "Rest in peace Coach Morriss. Thankful for all you did for me. Praying and thinking of the Morriss family."

Baylor's most successful season under Morriss was 2006 with a 5-6 finish before going 4-8 and 3-9 in the next two seasons.

Working with off-campus football facilities at Floyd Casey Stadium that were inferior to many Big 12 schools, Morriss always encouraged Baylor administrators to upgrade with on-campus facilities.

Following Morriss' departure in 2007, Baylor moved its football operations to the Simpson Center in 2008. The Bears played at Floyd Casey Stadium until moving to McLane Stadium in 2014.

"When Guy got here, he begged and pleaded to get everything on campus," Lancaster said. "We had that at Kentucky, and he saw how well everything worked. Hopefully, he preached it enough to the (Baylor) administration what we needed, and Baylor went in that direction after that."

After leaving Baylor, Morriss coached the offensive line at Kentucky State for one season before four seasons as head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he compiled a 10-31 record from 2009-12.

After leaving Texas A&M-Commerce, Morriss coached the offensive line at Warren Central High School and Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky before retiring.

Morriss was born in Colorado City, Texas, and played college football at TCU, where he was an offensive lineman who was drafted in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Eagles.