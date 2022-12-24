 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies

  • 0
Cotton Davidson

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson, pictured with the Oakland Raiders, has died according to Baylor athletics.

 Las Vegas Raiders photo

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics.

Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954

Davidson played for the NFL's Colts before going on to play for the AFL's Dallas Texans and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 1968. He made AFL All-Star teams in 1961 and 1963. Davidson later went on to coach for the Bears under Grant Teaff.

Davidson's son, Tommy, played receiver for the Bears in the 1970s. Tommy Davidson died in 2019 in a car accident.

Cotton Davidson: Football Quarterback
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert