Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics.

Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954

Davidson played for the NFL's Colts before going on to play for the AFL's Dallas Texans and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 1968. He made AFL All-Star teams in 1961 and 1963. Davidson later went on to coach for the Bears under Grant Teaff.

Davidson's son, Tommy, played receiver for the Bears in the 1970s. Tommy Davidson died in 2019 in a car accident.