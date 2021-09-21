 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Baylor QB Brewer leaves Utah
0 comments

Former Baylor QB Brewer leaves Utah

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Utah BYU Football

Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer looks downfield during the first half against BYU on Sept. 11.

 Alex Goodlett, Associated Press

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes football program after playing in three games.

Brewer started the first three games for the Utes but was replaced in last weekend's game against San Diego State by sophomore Cam Rising, who helped the Utes rally to force overtime before dropping a 33-31 decision in the third overtime.

Brewer had completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 484 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season for the Utes in their 1-2 start. Brewer started four seasons for Baylor before deciding to transfer following the 2020 season after last year didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.

Since he played in just three games at Utah, Brewer still has a year of eligibility remaining since NCAA rules allow players a redshirt season if they participate in four games or less.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7
Baylor

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After Baylor’s offensive line pushed around Texas State and Texas Southern, the question lingered whether the Bears could dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert