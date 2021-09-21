Former Baylor QB Brewer leaves Utah

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes football program after playing in three games.

Brewer started the first three games for the Utes but was replaced in last weekend's game against San Diego State by sophomore Cam Rising, who helped the Utes rally to force overtime before dropping a 33-31 decision in the third overtime.

Brewer had completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 484 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season for the Utes in their 1-2 start. Brewer started four seasons for Baylor before deciding to transfer following the 2020 season after last year didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.

Since he played in just three games at Utah, Brewer still has a year of eligibility remaining since NCAA rules allow players a redshirt season if they participate in four games or less.