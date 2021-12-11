 Skip to main content
Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer transferring to Liberty
Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is transferring to Liberty for his final season of college eligibility, according to reports.

Brewer played four seasons for the Bears from 2017-20, and was a key player for the 2019 team that made the Big 12 championship game and reached the Sugar Bowl.

Since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19, Brewer transferred to Utah in 2021 and played in the first three games before leaving the team when he was replaced at quarterback by Cameron Rising.

