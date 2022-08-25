Former Baylor stars Smith, Egbo make WNBA All-Rookie Team

A pair of former Baylor women’s basketball stars made the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team, as NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo of the Indiana Fever were both recognized.

Smith, the Fever’s No. 2 overall pick in the draft, averaged 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting all 32 of her team's games. She finished sixth in the WNBA in rebounding and first among rookies.

Egbo, the No. 10 pick in the draft, put up 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game for Indiana. She led all WNBA rookies in blocks.

In a 92-86 overtime win over the New York Liberty on May 13, Egbo and Smith combined for 31 rebounds, as Smith pulled down a career-high 17 and Egbo chipped in a career-high 14.

Joining Egbo and Smith on the WNBA’s All-Rookie team were Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, Washington’s Shakira Austin and Chicago’s Rebekah Gardner. Howard was the WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals per game.