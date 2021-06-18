Former Baylor, Waco High legend London wins opening 400 heat at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Wil London III moved a step closer to making the U.S. Olympic team on Friday.

The Waco High and Baylor graduate won his opening heat of the 400-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to qualify and move on to the semifinal round.

Running in lane four, London buzzed to a time of 45.46, just milliseconds ahead of New Balance pro Vernon Norwood (45.46). He’ll move on to Sunday’s semifinal round, which will be at 9:15 p.m. Central time.

Meanwhile, one of London’s old Baylor teammates Howard “Trey” Fields III finished fourth in his 400 heat, running 46 flat, which wasn’t quite fast enough. Fields finished 18th overall, and the top 16 runners moved on to the semis.

In the opening round of the women’s 5,000, former BU standout Lauren (Hagans) Paquette clocked in at 15:36.59, finishing 12th overall and advancing on to Monday’s final. Paquette now runs for HOKA NAZ Elite. She started out as a walk-on at Baylor before becoming an All-American.