 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Baylor, Waco High legend London wins opening 400 heat at Trials
0 comments

Former Baylor, Waco High legend London wins opening 400 heat at Trials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Britain Athletics Worlds

Former Baylor star Wil London III, here competing at the 2017 World Championships, won his 400-meter opening heat of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday, advancing to the semifinals.

 Alastair Grant, Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — Wil London III moved a step closer to making the U.S. Olympic team on Friday.

The Waco High and Baylor graduate won his opening heat of the 400-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to qualify and move on to the semifinal round.

Running in lane four, London buzzed to a time of 45.46, just milliseconds ahead of New Balance pro Vernon Norwood (45.46). He’ll move on to Sunday’s semifinal round, which will be at 9:15 p.m. Central time.

Meanwhile, one of London’s old Baylor teammates Howard “Trey” Fields III finished fourth in his 400 heat, running 46 flat, which wasn’t quite fast enough. Fields finished 18th overall, and the top 16 runners moved on to the semis.

In the opening round of the women’s 5,000, former BU standout Lauren (Hagans) Paquette clocked in at 15:36.59, finishing 12th overall and advancing on to Monday’s final. Paquette now runs for HOKA NAZ Elite. She started out as a walk-on at Baylor before becoming an All-American.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert