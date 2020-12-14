 Skip to main content
Former BU safety Waz dies
Former Baylor safety Chance Waz  has died, according to the university's football program. His cause of death has not been announced.

Waz played for the Bears from 2014-17 after graduating from Pflugerville Hendrickson High School. Waz ended his Baylor career with 146 total tackles, including 105 solo tackles, with six pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 43 games.

Many of his former teammates expressed their grief on Twitter on Monday.

"No words will be able to explain the loss of a teammate, friend, family, brother in Christ," former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell tweeted. "Chance always had a positive attitude towards life. Prayers are lifted high for the Waz family in this time of mourning and celebration of his life."

