Former BYU forward Lohner commits to Baylor

Former BYU forward Caleb Lohner committed to Baylor on Friday night after recently entering the transfer portal.

The 6-8, 235-pound Lohner became the second transfer to join Baylor during the past week after former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges committed to the Bears.

Lohner played two seasons at Flower Mound High School in the Metroplex before playing his final two seasons of prep basketball at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Lohner started 31 of 35 games as a sophomore for BYU during the 2021-22 season, averaging seven points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

As a freshman, Lohner averaged seven points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

