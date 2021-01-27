Former Highlander Neuse, three Bears make Big 12 preseason team

The Big 12 has released its Preseason All-Conference Baseball Team, and a familiar name has been selected as Player of the Year.

Texas Tech junior outfielder Dylan Neuse, a former standout at McLennan Community College, won that honor, based on a vote of the league’s coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. Neuse hit .355 with 22 runs and 12 stolen bases in 19 games for Tech during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Meanwhile, a trio of Baylor players made the All-Big 12 first team: senior catcher Andy Thomas, freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie and senior pitcher Luke Boyd.

Baylor released its full 2021 schedule on Wednesday, and the Bears have home weekend series with Jacksonville State (Feb. 19-21) and Memphis (March 5-7). They’ll also play in the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 26-28 at Dell Diamond against Texas A&M, Auburn and Oklahoma, and will make a road trip to Baton Rouge, La., on March 13 for a doubleheader against UT-San Antonio and LSU.