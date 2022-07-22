Former La Vega quarerback Kinne headed to Baylor

Landry Kinne announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Baylor football program. Kinne was the Tribune-Herald’s 10th-ranked Central Texas recruit in the Class of 2020 and signed with Tyler Junior College.

Kinne (6-0, 185) helped La Vega reach the state championship game in 2019. He is the son of former Gary Joe Kinne, who played linebacker at Baylor from 1986 to '89 and later served as an assistant coach for the Bears. Landry Kinne is also the brother of GJ Kinne, a former Gilmer High School and Tulsa University star.