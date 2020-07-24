Former Lady Bear Brown announces positive COVID-19 test

Former Baylor All-American center Kalani Brown announced on Friday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 during the lead-up to the start of the WNBA season.
Brown, who is entering her second year in the WNBA and first with the Atlanta Dream, announced on Twitter that she tested positive on July 9, four days after she arrived at the IMG Academy campus for the WNBA’s preseason bubble.
The Dream sent out a press statement saying that Brown is in self-isolation away from the IMG campus where she is being cared for by physicians and will miss the start of the season.
Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday in both teams’ season opener.
“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” Brown said in her Twitter statement. “I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of the season as I continue to fight the virus and hopefully fully recover soon.”
The Baylor women’s basketball program Tweeted its support for Brown soon after her announcement.
“Get well soon Kalani! Hope to see you on the floor soon!” the Lady Bears tweeted Friday morning.
This is the second season for Brown that has been altered by COVID-19. She was playing for the Xingjiang Magic Deer of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association and had come home during a January break when the pandemic’s impact in China delayed the season. Brown didn’t return to China, but instead began preparing for her first campaign in Atlanta.
Brown was chosen by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft with the seventh overall pick. After playing her rookie season for the Sparks, she was traded to the Dream in early February.
“I am really looking forward to my first season with the Atlanta Dream, and cannot wait to join my teammates on the court once my health allows me to,” Brown said in the conclusion of her Twitter statement.
