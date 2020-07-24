Former Lady Bear Kalani Brown announces positive COVID-19 test

Former Baylor All-American center Kalani Brown announced on Friday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 during the lead-up to the start of the WNBA season.

Brown, who is entering her second year in the WNBA and first with the Atlanta Dream, announced on Twitter that she tested positive on July 9, four days after she arrived at the IMG Academy campus for the WNBA’s preseason bubble.

The Dream sent out a press statement saying that Brown is in self-isolation away from the IMG campus where she is being cared for by physicians and will miss the start of the season.

Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday in both teams’ season opener.

“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” Brown said in her Twitter statement. “I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of the season as I continue to fight the virus and hopefully fully recover soon.”

The Baylor women’s basketball program Tweeted its support for Brown soon after her announcement.