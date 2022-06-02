Former Louisiana Tech QB Luke Anthony joins Bears

Baylor has added former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony as a walk-on to the 2022 roster, giving the Bears some veteran depth following the transfer of senior Gerry Bohanon to USF.

Anthony didn't play in 2021 after suffering a leg injury late in the 2020 season. He was named Conference USA newcomer of the year as a Louisiana Tech graduate transfer in 2020 as he passed for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine games.

Anthony previously played at Abilene Christian from 2016-19 where he was a two-year starter following his prep career at Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School.

After redshirting at ACU in 2016, Anthony threw for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games in 2017. He became the Wildcats' full-time starter in 2018 and threw for 3,019 yards and 23 scores, including a 231-yard passing performance with two touchdowns in a 55-27 season-opening loss to Baylor.

In 2019, Anthony threw for 2,525 yards and 17 scores for ACU.

Veteran quarterback depth was needed for the Bears following Bohanon's transfer after sophomore Blake Shapen was named the starter following spring drills. Baylor's 2022 quarterback roster also includes sophomore Kyron Drones.

