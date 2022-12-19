Former Midway lineman Ndago force up front for Air Force

Wesley Ndago understood the level of commitment he was signing up for when he chose the Air Force Academy.

A Super Centex offensive lineman out of Midway High School, Ndago prepared himself for the 18 to 21-hour semesters at one of the most rigorous schools in the country. Following graduation, he’ll be required to serve four years of active duty in the Armed Forces with the option of making it a career.

Throw in the demands of football and Air Force-related service activities, it’s a lot for an undergraduate to deal with. But playing football for the Falcons is a respite from all of Ndago’s other responsibilities.

“It’s certainly hard to juggle everything, but I’ve learned how to put in the work to succeed,” Ndago said. “Of course, we’re a team that runs first, and that’s a fun way to play the game. You’ve got to love it as an offensive lineman.”

Ndago will play in only his second college football game in Texas when Air Force faces Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

His first return trip to the state was last December for the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas where the Falcons pulled off a 31-28 win over Louisville to complete a 10-3 season.

“It’s certainly exciting when you play a Power 5 school because you get a chance to compete against a well-known team and prove your mettle,” Ndago said. “I’ve got at least 20 people coming for the game, and the majority will be rooting for Air Force.”

Ndago relishes the chance to play at the Air Force Academy and is looking forward to the opportunity of serving the United States following graduation.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t necessarily a patriot,” Ndago said. “But I’ve seen the appeal going through basic training of serving my country as a person, so my patriotism has increased since being here.”

Now a junior, the 6-2, 280-pound Ndago is starting his second season at left guard, and has taken great pride in helping the Falcons lead the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game.

Air Force is one of the few teams across the country that runs a triple-option attack and Ndago loves helping running backs Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge III and quarterback Haaziq Daniels rack up big yardage.

Roberts ranks among the top rushers in the country with 1,612 yards and 15 touchdowns while Eldridge has rushed for 701 yards and four scores and Daniels has picked up 614 yards and seven scores. Though those guys are the names everybody reads about, they give credit to the unsung heroes up front.

“Those guys have a lot of rushing yards, and you would think they’d have all the arrogance,” Ndago said. “But they give all the glory back to the O-line.”

Ndago is looking forward to playing against Baylor’s defensive line, which will be the biggest and most physical unit the Falcons will face this season. The Falcons haven’t seen a force like 6-4, 350-pound Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika, an all-Big 12 player who is expected to be picked in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“They’ll be a very difficult matchup for us,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun. “We’ll have to do some things a little different, but you still have to do things well fundamentally. I think that’s the strength of their football team, how well they block, how well they play blocks.”

Ndago is a native of Kenya who moved to the Houston area when he was 7. Maurice Ndago moved his family around the country as Wesley began his high school football career in Sheridan, Wyoming.

When Ndago transferred to Midway as a junior, he quickly got a taste of the competitive and physical nature of Texas high school football.

“When I first came to Midway, I thought I’d play defensive line but that didn’t pan out,” Ndago said. “So I moved to the offensive line and started two years. Certainly the bodies, the athleticism, the speed of the game were a lot different from Wyoming. Texas has a lot of great athletes. I played with Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and played against (Temple High School’s) Quentin Johnston.”

Both of those players have gone on to star for TCU as Hodges-Tomlinson was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back while Johnston is an all-Big 12 receiver for the Horned Frogs.

Ndago chose the service academy route not only for the opportunity to play football, but more importantly for the education Air Force offered. He initially planned to study biology to prepare for medical school, but has changed his major to economics.

“Back when I was recruited, med school was a big option because I could go to the service academy and get medical school paid for,” Ndago said. “I’m an economics major now. We try to backload more hours in the spring, usually 18 to 21. I have 16½ to 17 hours this semester.”

After not seeing action as a freshman, Ndago moved into the starting lineup in 2021 and has continued to develop his skills and improve as a lineman this season. Ndago isn’t the only Waco-area player for the Falcons as former Reicher quarterback Ben Brittain is a backup behind Daniels.

With a win over Baylor, the Falcons can finish with a second straight 10-3 season following a second-place finish in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division.

“Certainly we wanted to go undefeated, but through the losses we’ve grown more as a team and improved because of it,” Ndago said. “It’s going to be a challenge to play a Big 12 opponent. They’ve got bigger bodies, they’re athletic, but we can show how much we’ve improved.”

While the Bears will likely have the physical edge, the Falcons should be more accustomed to the predicted weather forecast with the wind chill expected to drop into the teens Thursday night in Fort Worth. Based in Colorado Springs, the Falcons welcome cold weather.

“We’ll be a little bit more acclimated,” Ndago said. “We played in seven-degree weather against Colorado State this year.”