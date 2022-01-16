 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Midway star Player transferring to Baylor
Jaxon Player

Jaxon Player, a former Super Centex defensive lineman at Midway, announced that he's transferring to Baylor for his final year of college eligibility after four seasons at Tulsa.

 Tulsa athletics photo

Former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, a Midway High School graduate, announced Sunday night that he will transfer to Baylor for his final season of college eligibility.

Player is coming off a second-team all-American Athletic Conference season for Tulsa as he collected 49 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks in 13 games.

The 6-0, 294-pound Player was a first-team all-AAC selection in 2020 as he finished with 37 tackles with 9.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games. As a sophomore in 2019, Player collected 35 tackles with seven for loss in nine games.

Player was a Tribune-Herald Super Centex selection at Midway in 2017 as he amassed 136 tackles with 23 for loss and nine sacks.

Though Player played four seasons at Tulsa, he can play a fifth season since the NCAA ruled that 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

