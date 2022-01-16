Former Midway star Player transferring to Baylor

Former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, a Midway High School graduate, announced Sunday night that he will transfer to Baylor for his final season of college eligibility.

Player is coming off a second-team all-American Athletic Conference season for Tulsa as he collected 49 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks in 13 games.

The 6-0, 294-pound Player was a first-team all-AAC selection in 2020 as he finished with 37 tackles with 9.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games. As a sophomore in 2019, Player collected 35 tackles with seven for loss in nine games.

Player was a Tribune-Herald Super Centex selection at Midway in 2017 as he amassed 136 tackles with 23 for loss and nine sacks.

Though Player played four seasons at Tulsa, he can play a fifth season since the NCAA ruled that 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.