Former Midway star Player transferring to Baylor

Former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, a Midway High School graduate, announced Sunday night that he will transfer to Baylor for his final season of college eligibility.
Player is coming off a second-team all-American Athletic Conference season for Tulsa as he collected 49 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks in 13 games.
The 6-0, 294-pound Player was a first-team all-AAC selection in 2020 as he finished with 37 tackles with 9.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games. As a sophomore in 2019, Player collected 35 tackles with seven for loss in nine games.
Player was a Tribune-Herald Super Centex selection at Midway in 2017 as he amassed 136 tackles with 23 for loss and nine sacks.
Though Player played four seasons at Tulsa, he can play a fifth season since the NCAA ruled that 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
