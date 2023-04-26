Former Oregon junior defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae committed to Baylor on Wednesday.

Ma'ae finished the 2022 season with 12 tackles, including two for loss and one sack following a 2021 redshirt freshman season in which he made 20 tackles with two for loss and 1.5 sacks.

First-year Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is familiar with Ma'ae since he was the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator for Oregon in 2022.

The 6-5, 272-pound Ma'ae is a native of Hawaii where he attended Kapolei High School for three years before transferring to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.