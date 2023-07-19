The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the addition of Sadie Edwards as an assistant coach on Nicki Collen’s staff on Wednesday.

Edwards comes to Baylor from Oregon, where she served as an assistant for the Ducks for the 2022-23 season. The season before that, she worked as basketball operations manager for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Collen called Edwards “a rising star” in the coaching profession and said that her name kept coming up when Collen was researching candidates to fill Baylor’s assistant coach/recruiting coordinator position.

A 2018 graduate of USC, Edwards played guard for the Trojans from 2015-18, starting 72 of 82 games while averaging 11.1 points on 42.5 percent shooting. As a senior, she started all 30 games for the Trojans and averaged 12.9 points per contest.