 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Bend Hightower WR Douglas commits to Baylor
0 comments

Fort Bend Hightower WR Douglas commits to Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor continued its recruiting hot streak as Fort Bend Hightower wide receiver Caleb Douglas made his verbal commitment on Sunday.

The 6-4, 186-pound Douglas became Baylor's 16th commitment in the 2022 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Rockwall-Heath's Jordan Nabors.

Douglas played wide receiver for Hightower last season after converting from quarterback, and made 20 catches for 237 yards in eight games.

The three-star recruit chose Baylor over schools like Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado, Utah and Virginia Tech.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert