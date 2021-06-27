Fort Bend Hightower WR Douglas commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recruiting hot streak as Fort Bend Hightower wide receiver Caleb Douglas made his verbal commitment on Sunday.
The 6-4, 186-pound Douglas became Baylor's 16th commitment in the 2022 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Rockwall-Heath's Jordan Nabors.
Douglas played wide receiver for Hightower last season after converting from quarterback, and made 20 catches for 237 yards in eight games.
The three-star recruit chose Baylor over schools like Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado, Utah and Virginia Tech.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
