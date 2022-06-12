 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Bend Marshall DE Thomas commits to Baylor

Baylor received its second verbal commitment of the weekend as Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas announced his decision on Sunday.

The 6-3, 235-pound three-star recruit chose Baylor over Houston, Colorado, Arkansas State and Boston College. Thomas recorded 35 tackles with seven tackles for loss in 10 games in 2021.

Thomas' commitment came a day after Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker announced his decision. The Bears now have 12 commitments in the 2023 class, which is ranked 13th nationally by Rivals.com.

