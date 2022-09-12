Four Baylor golfers break par for tourney, Bears finish sixth

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — With four players finishing under par, the Baylor men’s golf team recorded a sixth-place finish at the season-opening Gopher Invitational, which wrapped Monday at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

Luke Dossey and Tyler Isenhart led the way for Baylor by shooting 4-under 209 for the tournament. Dossey had rounds of 73, 67 and 69 and finished in a tie for 12th overall, recording his career-best scoring total for 54 holes.

Isenhart went 71, 69 and 69 and also tallied his career-best 54 total.

Also finishing under par for Baylor were Johnny Keefer and Drew Wrightson, who both had scores of 1-under 212 and tied for 29th overall.

Georgia Southern won the team title in the 15-team field at 20-under, followed by Kansas in second, Kent State, Michigan State and Minnesota, and then Baylor.