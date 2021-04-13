 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Baylor volleyball players named to all-region team
0 comments

Four Baylor volleyball players named to all-region team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four Baylor volleyball players earned all-region honors for the Southwest region from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Shanel Bramschreiber, Lauren Harrison and Yossiana Pressley were honored as first-team selections, while Kara McGhee was an honorable mention pick. Pressley has now earned all-region honors four times in her career.

The 12-seeded Baers will open up NCAA tournament play on Thursday in Omaha, Neb., against the winner of either Pepperdine or UMBC.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tang interviewing at UTEP
Baylor

Tang interviewing at UTEP

Fresh off Baylor’s national championship season, associate head coach Jerome Tang is interviewing for the vacant UTEP head coaching job.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert