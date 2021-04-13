Four Baylor volleyball players named to all-region team

Four Baylor volleyball players earned all-region honors for the Southwest region from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Shanel Bramschreiber, Lauren Harrison and Yossiana Pressley were honored as first-team selections, while Kara McGhee was an honorable mention pick. Pressley has now earned all-region honors four times in her career.
The 12-seeded Baers will open up NCAA tournament play on Thursday in Omaha, Neb., against the winner of either Pepperdine or UMBC.
