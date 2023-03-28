Hoping to make NFL dreams come true, a substantial chunk of Baylor’s 2022 defensive line participated in Monday’s Pro Day.

Projected second-round draft pick Siaki “Apu” Ika along with Jaxon Player and Chidi Ogbonnaya were among the former Baylor players participating for NFL scouts at the Midway Activity Center.

“It’s wild and exciting watching people like Apu go through the (NFL Scouting) Combine and stuff like that,” said Baylor senior defensive lineman Gabe Hall. “I get to watch him and say that’s going to be me next year. You know they’re brothers and that makes you happy to see them succeed. It’s just made me more hungry. I know if they can do it, I can do it. I want to be up there with them.’

Until then, the returning Baylor defensive linemen want to make the 2023 season special.

With the experience they bring to the room, Hall and fifth-year senior TJ Franklin will need to mentor younger players like Hutchinson Community College sophomore transfer Jerrell Boykins, former linebacker Jackie Marshall, sophomore Cooper Lanz, redshirt freshman Devonte Tezino and freshman spring enrollee Trey Wilson.

“They’ve been through the whole process, from the back end, working their way up to now being guys,” said Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. “And so, their journey, able to mentor the young guys in the room now that’s on that similar journey that they’ve been on. It can be hard when you walk in a room and you’ve got a guy who’s really talented, like some of the guys up front, and you’re in the back and you’re watching (the) film and your play’s not like that right now. But you have to understand, you have to go through it all.”

Franklin said he wasn’t quite ready to step into a leadership role last year, but the former Temple star knows he must now.

“They’ve been kind of pushing that role on me since last year,” Franklin said. “I guess I wasn’t real comfortable with it last year, so I just kind of sat in the back and let the older guys lead. But this year, I feel it’s my responsibility to take that leadership role and try to push everybody.”

After matching returning outside linebacker Garmon Randolph for the team lead with 4.5 sacks last season, Hall should be on the cusp of a big season. Hall ranked among Baylor’s sack leaders with six in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, so quarterbacks have gotten used to seeing him in their backfields.

The Bears lost their last four games in 2022 to finish 6-7, so that’s obvious motivation for a returning veteran like Hall.

“We worked very hard last year, but just because you work hard doesn’t mean that you’ll win every single game,” Hall said. “So we know we’ve got to work hard to go out there and play well, and we know we’ve got to execute. That’s just how it goes.”

With Ika and Player gone, the Bears need the 6-3, 341-pound Boykins to be a force at noseguard. A former first-team all-state player at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La., Boykins made 18 tackles with 1.5 for loss as a freshman at Hutchinson last season.

“Coming from a junior college into this setting, playing at this level is different,” Johnson said. “There’s an adjustment. In the offseason, he had to work to really get in shape, coming from where he was. The team around him really pushes him and you can kind of see him starting to come along now. He’s not so much into his shell as he used to be.”

Lanz is expected to make a bigger contribution after collecting five tackles in 12 games last season. But Marshall could be the biggest breakthrough player following his switch from Jack outside linebacker where he made 22 tackles with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman last season.

“Jackie always wanted to play inside,” Johnson said. “When we recruited him to bring him here, that’s where he was going to be originally. We were really deep interior-wise before, and so he could play the Jack because that’s where his reps would be. So he’s been fired up.”

Since Baylor tries to keep the defensive line fresh by rotating players, the development of young players like Tezino and Wilson will be important.

“Devonte Tezino, he’s going to have to step up,” Johnson said. “Trey Wilson is still learning a lot because it’s all brand new to him, but I’m pushing them and getting them better and more technically sound and how he could show up, too.”

Baylor’s sack numbers fell off considerably last season, ranking ninth in the Big 12 with 24 after ranking second in the league with 44 sacks in 2021. So that’s an area the Bears hope to improve.

Replacing Ron Roberts, new defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has provided a quick shot of energy to the defense during the spring. Many of the players know him since he coached Baylor’s safeties in 2020-21 before becoming Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator last season.

“He’s definitely tweaked a few things,” Franklin said. “The biggest thing is he’s changed the defensive mindset with the energy we bring to practice every day. The energy will take people along as we practice more. He’s going to bring it every day.”

BEAR FACTS – Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson started his press conference Tuesday by asking people to pray for his hometown, which was hit by a powerful tornado last Friday.

“My hometown of Amory, Mississippi, was hit with a tornado this past Friday night. And so, I’m asking for the Baylor family and the Waco community to send special prayers out to those people in that particular area. They’re taking up donations at the old government building in Amory, supplies or anything.”