Baylor women’s tennis signed Zuzanna Frankowska to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Joey Scrivano announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zuzanna into our family,” Scrivano said via press release. “She adds tremendous depth to our program. Zuzanna has proven herself in Poland at the junior level and you can tell she is a team-first type of player. We’re excited to see what she does here at Baylor.”

Frankowska helped her team, CKT Grodzisk Mazowiecki, win the 2022 Team Polish Championships. Last summer, she won the U18 Polish Doubles Championship title after finishing as a runner up in singles action in the winter of 2021. Winner of the Women’s Polish Cup in 2022, Frankowska has earned multiple top-three finishes in the Polish championships as a junior player.

The combination of Frankowska and Zuzanna Kubacha, who signed a National Letter of Intent back in November, checked in at No. 24 in the top women’s recruiting class rankings released by the Tennis Recruiting Network on Monday.